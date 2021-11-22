Des Moines homeowner, police shoot armed suspects after report of robbery

Detectives are investigating a police shooting that left at least one person injured Sunday night in Des Moines.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 24000 block of 16th Avenue South.

Police said a woman reported that her home was being robbed.

When officers arrived, they encountered an armed suspect and officers opened fire.

According to investigators, a second suspect was also involved in a shooting with the homeowner.

The two suspects were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Police said two Des Moines Police Department officers were involved in the shooting.

