Deputies seek women suspected in Puyallup organized retail theft

Pierce County deputies need help identifying two women suspected of organized retail theft in Puyallup late last November.

Authorities say on Nov. 23, 2022, a group of six women entered a market near River Rd E and 78th Ave E and pretended to shop. According to the sheriff’s department, several of the women distracted store employees while another went behind the counter.

Several bags of cash and money from the register was stolen, totaling around $5,000.

Authorities are looking to identify two of the suspects captured on surveillance photos. It is not known if the other four suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the incident is urged to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.