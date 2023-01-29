Deputies seek 2 suspects in Shelton gas station robbery

Mason County Sheriff’s deputies need help identifying two suspects in a gas station robbery in Shelton.

According to authorities, two men robbed the Taylor Towne 76 Gas Station around 9:37 p.m. Saturday night.

The sheriff’s office says the men stole beer and attacked the clerk, then are believed to have drove off in a dark green truck with a canopy.

Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to call Deputy McCullough through Mason County dispatch at (360) 426-4441.