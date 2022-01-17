Deputies need help identifying suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed 12-year-old girl

Pierce County Sheriff's Department needs help identifying a suspect possibly connected to a hit-and-run crash that killed a 12-year-old girl and injured another on Saturday.

The truck was found by authorities shortly after the hit-and-run crash, but the truck's owner had reported it stolen.

On Monday, authorities discovered surveillance video at a Shell gas station, which captured images of a man getting out of the stolen truck, walking into the gas station and buying some snacks. This happened at 7:24 a.m. Saturday, just a short time before the hit-and-run, authorities say.

Anyone with information on the incident or suspect is urged to call the Sheriff’s Department at (253) 798-7530, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

