Deputies: Man shot, killed contractor after arguing about cost of tile work

Deputies arrested a man Saturday who they say shot and killed a contract doing tile work after arguing about the price.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to the 1800 block of 150th St. S. in Spanaway.

Investigators said a 62-year-old man shot and killed a 52-year old contractor.

The suspect was booked into jail for investigation of murder.

No further details have been released.

