Deputies looking for Thurston Co. teen who went missing under 'suspicious circumstances'

Thurston County deputies are asking for the public's help in locating a teen who they say is "missing under suspicious circumstances."

17-year-old Gabriel Davies left his home in Olympia around 4 p.m. on Aug. 31 to attend football practice at Olympia High School, according to deputies.

Davies never arrived at practice and his vehicle was located about 14 miles from the high school near Tenino.

If you have information on Davies' whereabouts or when he was last seen, contact the Thurston County Sheriff's Office at 360-704-2740. General information can be provided at detectives@co.thurston.wa.us