Deputies looking for man accused of shooting into Silverdale apartment building

Kitsap County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for your help to find Patrick E. Hardy.

Hardy has a felony warrant for his arrest for first-degree assault with a deadly weapon following a shooting at the Trillium Heights Apartments in Silverdale on Jan. 21.

Detectives say he shot into an apartment occupied by several people. Luckily, no one was injured as a result of the shooting.

If you have any information about the location of Patrick Hardy, please call 911 or Detective Dave Meyer 360-337-5617.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS or by using the P3Tips app on your cell phone for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

