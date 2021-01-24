Expand / Collapse search

Deputies investigating 'suspicious death' at Poo Poo Point Trailhead in Issaquah

By Q13 News Staff
ISSAQUAH, Wash. - The King County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they call a 'suspicious death' at the Poo Poo Point Trailhead in Issaquah. 

Just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to the area for reports of a body found. 

The scene was active for over 12 hours.

The victim has not been identified and a medical examiner will determine a cause of death. 

This is a developing story.

Q13 News will have information as it becomes available. 