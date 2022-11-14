Deputies investigating suspected DUI crash that injured 6-year-old

Authorities are investigating a suspected DUI crash in Monroe that injured a six-year-old child.

Snohomish County deputies were called around 10 p.m. to a rollover car crash near Woods Creek Rd and Yaeger Rd on Saturday.

Deputies found a six-year-old with an injured arm, and a 31-year-old woman.

The child was taken to the hospital for treatment and later placed in the custody of family members by Child Protective Services.

The 31-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular assault. She was also taken to the hospital for treatment and pending a search warrant for a blood sample.

She was later booked into the Snohomish County Jail.