Deputies investigating homicide after man found dead in Gig Harbor

Deputies are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead at a home Friday morning in Gig Harbor.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called around 7:20 a.m. to the report of a shooting at 66th Ave. NW and 87th St. NW.

Deputies said they found one man dead at the scene. It's unclear what led to the shooting or if any suspects are at large.

No further details have been released.