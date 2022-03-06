Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Everett

Snohomish County deputies are investigating after a man was shot to death in Everett early Sunday morning.

A road was shut down for hours and so far, no one has been arrested.

FOX 13 News talked with people in the area who heard the shots and said this kind of tragedy has unfortunately become the norm.

People said the scene is heartbreaking after a 31-year-old man lost his life.

"I can't wait to move out of Everett. I mean I hate to say it like that. I've been here for 50 years, but I can't wait to move out of Everett," neighbor Michelle Hall said.

For Hall, this deadly shooting feels like the last straw.

She lives a block away and was startled by gunfire early Sunday.

"I heard a quick volley of about six shots and then a second or two of quiet, and then a sporadic five more," she said.

Snohomish County deputies said the 31-year-old man was shot in the head and killed at about 1:30 a.m. in the 600 block of 128th Street Southwest near an Arco gas station and a billiards bar.

Officials said a group of 10–20 people were fighting.

A man who answered the phone at the bar told FOX 13 News he was working with police but had no comment.

A witness, who did not want to be identified or speak on-camera, said there was a fight in the parking lot involving women.

He said he was not sure how the man got involved.

Just feet from the scene, Johnny Helms came to his auto shop to do some paperwork early Sunday.

He saw the law enforcement presence and a tent where investigators were trying to piece together what happened.

"Expect to come to work every day. Try to be safe, and it's pretty scary," Helms said.

He and other business owners said there have been ongoing issues in the area when it comes to crime.

"What's next, you know? I've been broken into, luckily it was just an in and out thing, I've got cameras, but they were pretty fast. Didn't grab anything. So, now we're locking up the keys and everything out of the cars," Helms said.

Now, Helms and Hall struggle to nail down a solution as they search for a way to help their community.

"I don't know. I just, I don't know. How am I supposed to feel? I mean, yeah, I'm mad. It's awful. I'm in a terrible neighborhood. This has also become the norm," Hall said.

Business owners we talked with said everyone has to work together to try to cut down on crime and issues in the area.

They said they're hopeful that soon there won't be any more activity like what they found this weekend.

Deputies said they have no suspect information right now.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office at 425-388-3393.

