Man found dead outside Everett facility

Police are investigating a death Tuesday morning outside of a warehouse facility in Everett.

According to police after 4:30 am., an employee called 911 after hearing what he thought were gunshots near Riverside Road.

When he went outside to the parking lot, he saw a man who was unresponsive in a car.

When officers arrived, they confirmed that a man was dead inside the car.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting, police said.

The roadway is closed near 500 West Marine View Drive.

Police told FOX 13 they do not have a suspect description and the investigation remains ongoing.