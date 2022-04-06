Deadly crash blocking southbound lanes on I-5 near Arlington, causing 6-mile backup

article

Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a deadly Wednesday morning crash on Interstate 5 near Arlington.

According to WSP Trooper Jacob Kennett, all southbound lanes on Interstate 5 near 228th St. at milepost 210 will be fully blocked due to a deadly collision involving a construction attenuator truck and a box truck.

Authorities say the attenuator truck was setting up a lane closure for construction farther south of the incident.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), there is a 6-mile backup due to the lane closures. Southbound traffic is being diverted to 236th Street. WSDOT is asking drivers to use alternate routes and expect continued delays.

WSP is currently investigating the scene and working on a detour.

WSP Trooper Jacob Kennett sent out a tweet about the incident:

"Our deepest sympathies go out to those directly affected by this incident. Please travel safely while the investigation continues."

This is a developing story.

