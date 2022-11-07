Crocs, 7-Eleven release limited-edition shoe collaboration

Crocs is taking the fashion world by storm once again with another crave-worthy collaboration.

The collection, called 7-Eleven X Crocs, launched globally Monday on 11-7 (get it?) and features two limited-edition shoe styles.

"The exclusive collaboration will now reimagine Crocs' most recognizable clog and sandal silhouettes into bold new style statements that celebrate the world's largest convenience retailer," a spokesperson with 7-Eleven told FOX Television Stations.

The collection features 7-Eleven Jibbitz charms. (Credit: Crocs)

Each 7-Eleven X Crocs pair features customized Jibbitz charms that celebrate the go-to convenience store's staples including the iconic 7-Eleven brand logo, the fan-favorite Slurpee drink, Big Bite Hot Dog, coffee, pizza and more.

7-Eleven X Cros styles include:

7-Eleven X Crocs Classic Clog ($70): This clog features a collection 7-Eleven Jibbitz charms

7-Eleven X Crocs Classic Sandal ($50): This sandal takes the clean and timeless colors of 7-Eleven and splashes them across Crocs' two-strap sandal. This shoe is also adorned with customized 7-Eleven Jibbitz charms.

7-Eleven X Crocs Mega Crush Clog in Orange ($110): the Mega Crush Clog style has elevated heels and unique Jibbitz charms. (This shoe originally launched in September is available only in the U.S.)

The partnership is a follow-up to another 7-Eleven X Crocs collab that launched in September selling its Mega Crush Clogs.

The collection, called 7-Eleven X Crocs, features two limited-edition shoe styles. (Credit: Crocs)

Last month, Crocs celebrated its 20th anniversary by giving away thousands of free pairs of shoes each day through Oct. 7. The company renamed the month "Croctober."

Fans can find the limited-edition collection beginning Nov. 7 exclusively by downloading the Croc app. The shoes will also be available for purchase on Crocs’ website starting Nov. 8.



