Crews resume search for missing hiker and his dog near Snoqualmie Pass

Crews have resumed their search for a missing hiker and his dog who were last seen Sunday at Snow Lake Trailhed near Snoqualmie Pass.

King County Sheriff's deputies say 37-year-old Brendon Nepon is an inexperienced hiker. His mom reported him missing Monday when he didn't return home as expected.

Search crews were out Tuesday without success and were back in the area Wednesday morning.

Search and rescue crews say he may have been hiking to Gem Lake from Snow Lake Trailhead. Gem Lake is about two miles from Snow Lake and has a bit of an elevation gain and steeper terrain.

Officials say there is no cell phone reception about three miles in from the trailhead.

Search and rescue crews are reminding people to have the 10 essentials if they are hitting any trail:

Map

Compass

Sunglasses and sunscreen

Extra clothing

Headlamp or flashlight

First-aid supplies

Firestarter

Matches

Knife

Extra food

Right now one of the most important things you should have is an extra pair of clothes and insulation for if and when the weather changes.

Detectives say be sure to tell people where you are going and also be prepared for conditions. The most frequent calls they get is for broken ankles because people are hiking in flip flops.