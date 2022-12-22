Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM PST until SAT 11:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 2:00 PM PST until FRI 7:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 4:00 PM PST until FRI 1:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 4:00 PM PST until SAT 4:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 10:00 PM PST until FRI 10:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 4:00 PM PST until FRI 7:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, Southwest Interior
Wind Chill Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM PST until FRI 11:00 AM PST, Wenatchee Area
Wind Chill Advisory
until THU 10:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, East Puget Sound Lowlands
Special Weather Statement
until THU 4:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area

Crews remove icicles from I-5 tunnels in Seattle, lanes reduced

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Traffic
FOX 13 Seattle

Freezing rain creating traffic concerns, icicle clean up on I-5 underway

The Washington State Department of Transportation is warning the public of potentially treacherous driving conditions amid recent snowfall, freezing temperatures and the likelihood of freezing rain this weekend. Conditions on I-90 in Snoqualmie pass caused a multi-vehicle crash, one driver recovering from serious injuries. On I-5, WSDOT crews aim to clear out potentially hazardous icicles hanging over the roadways.

SEATTLE - Northbound I-5 is reduced to one lane by the Seattle Convention Center, as crews remove icicles from the freeway tunnel.

The three left lanes of northbound I-5 are blocked while maintenance crews work at the tunnel.

Drivers are urged to slow down by the tunnel and give workers as much room as possible.

It is not known how long the work will take, or what tunnels will be worked on next.