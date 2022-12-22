Crews remove icicles from I-5 tunnels in Seattle, lanes reduced

Northbound I-5 is reduced to one lane by the Seattle Convention Center, as crews remove icicles from the freeway tunnel.

The three left lanes of northbound I-5 are blocked while maintenance crews work at the tunnel.

Drivers are urged to slow down by the tunnel and give workers as much room as possible.

It is not known how long the work will take, or what tunnels will be worked on next.