Deadly crash, police investigation caused backups in both directions of I-5 in Seattle for Friday's PM commute

At least two incidents have caused massive backups in both directions of Interstate-5 in Seattle just ahead of the end of the workday on Friday.

At 3 p.m., all but one lane on the NB express lanes were blocked at SR 520 due to a serious crash. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved.

One woman in her 40s was pronounced dead. A man was sent to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

WSDOT closed traffic to the express lanes to clear the crash scene and to get traffic flowing again. Around 5:15 p.m., the express lanes opened back up again.

Just before 1 p.m., several lanes of southbound I-5 were blocked near the Spokane Street/West Seattle exit for a police investigation. Seattle police are looking for a car involved in a hit-and-run involving a person.

That person was killed, according to WSP.

WSP asks drivers to call them if you saw what happened by the Spokane Street overpass or saw a vehicle with damage around 12:40 p.m.

Before you head out, you can check WSDOT's traffic map to see delays, backups and other alerts drivers should know.

Also a reminder to drivers: the next stage of Revive I-5 is taking place this weekend. Most southbound lanes will be reduced between I-90 and the West Seattle Bridge from Friday at 7:30 p.m. to Monday at 5:30 a.m.

Expect delays or seek alternative routes.