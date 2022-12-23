Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 11:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
10
Winter Storm Warning
until SUN 4:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, Southwest Interior
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 4:00 AM PST until SAT 7:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 2:00 AM PST, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 1:00 AM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast
Airport Weather Warning
until SAT 4:00 AM PST, Franklin County
Flood Watch
from SAT 4:00 AM PST until MON 4:00 AM PST, Mason County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Whatcom County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM PST until SAT 3:00 PM PST, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast

Court reinstates guilty verdicts for Everett man who killed Canadian couple in 1987

Published 
Everett
Associated Press

The Spotlight: Genetic Informants

Just how long is the Long Arm of the Law? Again and again, criminals are finding out – arrested for decades-old crimes thanks to a particular form of DNA evidence: Genetic Genealogy. Now, on the anniversary of the first-ever murder to test this technique in a court of law, the Spotlight talks with a Pulitzer Prize-winning author about the origins of genetic genealogy and where it goes from here – there are other uses besides murder cases. Plus we show you the tool now being deployed in Washington state that’s finding evidence where none was thought to be present: just how does the M-VAC system work?

EVERETT, Wash. - The Washington state Supreme Court on Thursday reinstated two aggravated murder convictions for a man in the 1987 killings of a young Canadian couple.

The high court unanimously rejected the defense’s arguments that William Talbott II should be granted a new trial due to one juror’s alleged bias, concluding that defense attorneys could have dismissed the juror ahead of the trial but opted not to, The Daily Herald reported.

Detectives arrested Talbott, 59, in 2018 after using the then-novel method of forensic genealogy to connect him to the slayings of Tanya Van Cuylenborg, 18, and Jay Cook, 20. A Snohomish County jury convicted him of the killings in 2019, sentencing him to life in prison, but an appeals court overturned that conviction last year due to one juror’s perceived bias.

Snohomish County prosecutors then appealed that ruling to the state’s highest court.

Van Cuylenborg and Cook disappeared in November 1987 after leaving their home near Victoria, British Columbia, for an overnight trip to Seattle. Their bodies were found in separate locations in northwestern Washington about a week later.

Investigators preserved DNA evidence recovered from Van Cuylenborg’s body and pants. Authorities used genetic genealogy in 2018 to identify the suspect as Talbott, who was 24 at the time of the killings and lived near where Cook’s body was discovered.

Defense attorneys have never challenged the forensic genealogy. The appeal hinged on the seating of juror No. 40.

The Spotlight: Genetic genealogy bringing justice to cold case victims and their families
article

The Spotlight: Genetic genealogy bringing justice to cold case victims and their families

More and more cold cases from decades ago are being solved with the help of DNA, and more killers who were once able to get away with murder are being convicted thanks to genetic genealogy. 

Under questioning in jury selection, the woman expressed doubts about her ability to be impartial. Still, she said she would try to be fair and said she was a "fact-based person."

Talbott’s defense attorneys did not use their option to excuse her.

Chief Justice Steven González noted during September oral arguments that the juror hadn’t made a statement that showed unquestionable bias or a blatant conflict of interest.

"We reaffirm that if a party allows a juror to be seated and does not exhaust their peremptory challenges, then they cannot appeal on the basis that the juror should have been excused for cause," Justice Mary Yu wrote in the 9-0 decision.

Talbott has remained in custody since he was arrested four years ago. If the verdicts had not been reinstated, he would have faced another trial. He has been in custody at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla.

The case is next expected to return to the state Court of Appeals to address other legal questions raised by the defendant. Talbott’s attorneys also have made arguments about "insufficient evidence," the "inadequacy of the police investigation" and a series of other alleged missteps at trial, but those were not weighed in the state Court of Appeals’ first ruling.

Talbott has maintained his innocence.