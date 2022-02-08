Court docs: Richland Fred Meyer shooting suspect was known for previous shoplifting incidents

The man suspected in the deadly shooting at a Fred Meyer store in Richland, Washington had been known for previous shoplifting incidents, according to court documents.

Aaron Christopher Kelly, 39, was arrested Monday night, nearly 12 hours after the shooting that killed one person and injured another.

According to court documents, an employee at the Fred Meyer store in Kennewick told police that a man came into the store on Feb. 3 and was suspected of shoplifting. An employee took a photo of him with his car in front of the store.

Employees knew the man as Kelly from previous shoplifting incidents, investigators said.

Documents said the clothes Kelly was wearing on Feb. 3 appeared to be the same clothing worn by the suspect in the Richland shooting.

Police talked to Kelly’s former roommate, who reported that Kelly had "been spiraling mentally and is very paranoid." The roommate told officers about seeing Kelly with a 9mm handgun previously.

According to documents, the roommate saw a picture of the Richland Fred Meyer shooting suspect on the Richland Police Department’s social media and the roommate believed the suspect was Kelly.

The roommate also said Kelly’s car was the same vehicle in the photo Kennewick employees took.

In Monday’s shooting at the Richland Fred Meyer, surveillance video showed Kelly going into the store, passing a man in an aisle.

According to the court documents, the video showed the two people talking to each other and the man goes back about his business. Kelly then shoots the man with a handgun and shoots him multiple times on the ground. The victim, who was later identified as 38-year-old Justin Krumbah, died at the scene.

Kelly is seen leaving the aisle and shoots another person, who was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center and was in critical condition, police said. He then leaves the store.

Kelly was arrested on I-90 between Sprague and Spokane. He was booked into the Benton County Jail at about 2 a.m.

