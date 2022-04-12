Costco to end senior, frontline worker early shopping hours Sunday

article

Costco is ending its special shopping hours for seniors and frontline workers on Sunday.

The Issaquah-based retailer announced the changes to its service on their COVID updates page this week.

In March 2020, the retailer launched early shopping hours from 9–10 a.m. for customers 60 and older, healthcare workers and first responders—groups considered by the CDC as most vulnerable and at-risk of COVID-19.

It was an early pandemic policy that lasted for more than two years with the ups and downs of the coronavirus.

In July 2021, Costco moved to end the early shopping hours, but when the Delta variant emerged, opted to reduce the hours to just Tuesdays and Thursdays, a decision they considered as early as July 2020.

After April 17, the early shopping hours will end entirely.

People who do not want to pack in with the other customers during normal business hours are encouraged to instead shop online on the Costco website, the retailer says.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: