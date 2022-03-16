Community reactions pour in after 2 Pierce County deputies shot in Spanaway

Local law enforcement agencies and communities throughout Washington state are reacting after two SWAT deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department were shot in Spanaway on Tuesday.

The deputies, 35-year-old Deputy Dominique "Dom" Calata and 45-year-old Sgt. Richard "Rich" Scaniffe, were rushed to St. Joseph Medical Center. According to the sheriff's department, Scaniffe underwent surgery for serious injuries but is expected to survive. Calata is "gravely injured,' law enforcement told FOX 13.

The suspect, who was later identified as Jeremy Dayton, was shot and killed.

Moments after the shooting, several local agencies and leaders shared their support for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram