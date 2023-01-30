Cocktails from The Lodge at St. Edward in Kenmore
SEATTLE - The Lodge at St. Edward is a new hotel, restaurant and a small luxury spa in St. Edward State Park in Kenmore.
It’s a beautifully restored landmark building that is tucked away among 326 acres of old growth forest.
In The Lodge at St. Edward, there are two bars – Mulligan’s Heritage Bar and the Tonsorium on the lower level that frequently features live music and a speakeasy vibe.
Bar manager Ryan Cisneros stopped by Studio 13 Live to make a couple of the cocktails.
The 'Confessor's Old Fashioned'
- Four roses bourbon, our own smoked rosemary syrup made in house
- Fee brothers old fashioned aromatic & orange bitters
- Scorched rosemary garnish.
A non-alcoholic vanilla ube shrub
- Madagascar vanilla & ube syrup mixed with apple cider vinegar paired with club soda. A beautiful color and fitting refreshing winter treat.