Cocktails from The Lodge at St. Edward in Kenmore

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Seattle Sips: Winter drink recipes with The Lodge

SEATTLE - The Lodge at St. Edward is a new hotel, restaurant and a small luxury spa in St. Edward State Park in Kenmore. 

It’s a beautifully restored landmark building that is tucked away among 326 acres of old growth forest.

In The Lodge at St. Edward, there are two bars – Mulligan’s Heritage Bar and the Tonsorium on the lower level that frequently features live music and a speakeasy vibe.

Bar manager Ryan Cisneros stopped by Studio 13 Live to make a couple of the cocktails.

The 'Confessor's Old Fashioned'

  • Four roses bourbon, our own smoked rosemary syrup made in house
  • Fee brothers old fashioned aromatic & orange bitters
  • Scorched rosemary garnish.

A non-alcoholic vanilla ube shrub 

  • Madagascar vanilla & ube syrup mixed with apple cider vinegar paired with club soda. A beautiful color and fitting refreshing winter treat.