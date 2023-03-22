Clark Co. deputies find 2 bodies believed to be missing mother, daughter from Vancouver

Clark County deputies are investigating two bodies found in Washougal on Wednesday, which they believe may be a mother and 8-year-old daughter reported missing in Vancouver earlier this month.

The sheriff’s office received a call around 9:40 a.m. reporting two "life-sized mannequins" along SE Sunset View Rd. The caller said they were just off the roadway down in an embankment.

A deputy arrived to investigate and discovered they were actually two human bodies.

Major crimes investigators were called to the scene to collect evidence. While the identity of the bodies has not been confirmed yet, authorities suspect they may be related to the Vancouver Police Department’s two missing people, Meshay Melendez and Layla Stewart.

According to the VPD, 27-year-old Meshay Melendez and 8-year-old Layla Stewart were last seen in the early hours of March 12 near the corner of NE Vancouver Mall Dr. and NE 77th Ave. Authorities say they found a vehicle that they believe belongs to Meshay on March 19.

According to the VPD, detectives believe a man by the name of Kirkland Warren is a person of interest in their disappearance.

On March 19, Warren was arrested and booked into jail for tampering with a witness, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and violation of domestic violence orders. Meshay Melendez is the person listed under those specific domestic violence protections.

After conducting a search warrant, detectives found evidence leading them to believe Meshay and Layla were with him last.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Vancouver Police seek help finding missing mother, 8-year-old daughter

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

The medical examiner has not yet confirmed the identities of the deceased, and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.