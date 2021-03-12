Child critically injured in crash on SR 18 near Federal Way

A three-year-old is injured after a crash on SR 18 near Federal Way Friday evening.

The crash involved four vehicles, according to Washington State Trooper Rick Johnson. According to WSP, three cars were stopped for traffic, and a driver hit the vehicels. It’s unclear if anyone else was hurt in addition to the child.

Officials say impaired driving is not detected from the causing driver of the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Vehicle of injured 3-year-old. Photo: Washington State Patrol.

Causing vehicle of crash on SR 18 on Friday, March 12, 2021. Photo: Washington State Patrol

