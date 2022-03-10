Cherry blossoms at UW: Peak bloom expected mid-March

The University of Washington will be welcoming visitors back this month to enjoy the iconic cherry blossoms in the Quad.

During the pandemic, school officials asked people to avoid going to the campus to see the cherry blossoms in person but to enjoy them virtually.

School officials said even though masks are not required, people can still opt to wear a face covering. They also encourage the community to be respectful of one another’s choices.

A view of The Quad on the University of Washington campus.

There are 29 cherry trees in the Quad and they are expected to reach peak bloom in the third week of March.

UW arborist Sara Shores said this year is on track to meet that timing.

For people who can’t make it out to the campus can still watch the bloom virtually. Click here for more information.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

------

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram