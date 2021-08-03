Spiffy's restaurant permanently closes after allowing indoor dining during lockdown

Spiffy's Restaurant in Chehalis announced its closure on Monday after rebelling against COVID-19 measures during the winter.

The announcement cites the difficulties of finding workers and receiving food deliveries, leading the owner, 81-year-old Rod Samuelson, to permanently close restaurant doors on Sunday evening.

Earlier in the year, the diner had made headlines after refusing to follow government health mandates and allowing indoor dining. During that time, Lewis County had over 300 COVID-19 cases per 100,000, The Chronicle reported.

Going against guidelines, Spiffy's was fined over $200,000 by the state and several armed protesters stood out front for days in protest of law enforcement, according to The Chronicle.

Samuelson described himself as "a fish out of water" when he first invested in the small restaurant on Highway 12 more than 50 years ago, Spiffy's Restaurant and Bakery wrote on Facebook.

According to the post, he had established a small business that at one point had employed 30 people.

