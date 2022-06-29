Expand / Collapse search

Car crashes into building, causes fire in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Georgetown
SEATTLE - Police are investigating after a car crashed into a building and caught the building on fire Wednesday morning in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood. 

Crews responded to reports of a fire in the 700 block on South Michigan Street after 6:30 a.m.

(Seattle Fire Department)

The crash and fire blocked all eastbound and westbound lanes of South Michigan street form 4th Avenue to Corson Avenue South. 

Crews knocked down the before 7:15 a.m.

Drivers should expect traffic delays in the area and are advised to take alternate routes. 

Police are investigating what led up to the crash. 