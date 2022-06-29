Car crashes into building, causes fire in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood
SEATTLE - Police are investigating after a car crashed into a building and caught the building on fire Wednesday morning in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood.
Crews responded to reports of a fire in the 700 block on South Michigan Street after 6:30 a.m.
(Seattle Fire Department)
The crash and fire blocked all eastbound and westbound lanes of South Michigan street form 4th Avenue to Corson Avenue South.
Crews knocked down the before 7:15 a.m.
Drivers should expect traffic delays in the area and are advised to take alternate routes.
Police are investigating what led up to the crash.