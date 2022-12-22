'Brief' security breach causes longer wait times at Sea-Tac; lines stretched into parking garage

A "brief" security breach made wait times even longer Thursday morning at Sea-Tac Airport.

An airport officials told FOX 13 that a person went through an employee checkpoint without proper verification, resulting in all checkpoints to close for security reasons.

The breach was cleared after 12 minutes but it impacted the already busy morning.

Thursday is expected to be a busy travel day due to the holidays but several flights have been canceled or delayed because of weather.

FOX 13 was at the airport when lines had stretched into the parking garage.

Officials said they're continuing to investigate the breach.