Bothell High School closed on Thursday following school shooting threat

Bothell High School will cancel classes on Thursday and switch to a remote model after school officials learned of a threat that was graffitied on a bathroom stall.

"As with all issues of safety, we are taking the matter seriously. Law enforcement was contacted immediately, and we are continuing to investigate the threat in partnership with the Bothell Police Department and District Safety and Security staff. In addition, we worked with the Bothell Police Department to increase their presence on campus today, including a full sweep of the campus this evening based on more threats of concern made on social media," Superintendent Michelle Reid said on the district's website.

On Thursday, students and staff will be remote and follow the 7-period schedule. There will be no formal instruction, but staff will hold "office hours" on Zoom during regular class periods. Staff will post their Zoom links on Schoology and email those same links to students. Students will not be required to participate in "office hours" but are encouraged to utilize the "office hours" if they wish to connect with their teacher.

The district hopes to have students and staff back in the building on Friday.

The threat comes just a day after four students were killed and several others were injured in a school shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan.

"It was spotted and reported very quickly, for which everyone is grateful. A Bothell Police investigation is underway. We're also working very closely with the school and the district and district security officials, to help ensure that students feel safe and also assured that they have many ways they can safely report any information they have about this, or any other threat to student safety," said Bothell Police public information officer Cam Johnson.

Bothell Police are working to determine the validity of the threat.

No weapons were found during a search of the school on Wednesday.

If any student or parent has information on the threat, contact the Bothell Police Department's non-emergency line at 425-486-1254. If you believe a threat is imminent, call 911.

