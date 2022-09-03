Bonney Lake Police arrest suspect, victim recovers from single gunshot wound

article

Police arrested a man who shot and injured another man at an apartment complex early Saturday morning.

According to the Bonney Lake Police Department (BLPD), officers responded to reports of a shooting at the View by Vintage apartment complex near Mazatlan restaurant at around 1:40 a.m.

When officers arrived, they say they found a 22-year-old victim with a single gunshot wound in his lower abdomen. He was treated, and quickly taken to Tacoma General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the 21-year-old suspect was found nearby, and taken into custody without incident. He was taken to the Pierce County Jail, and booked for first degree assault.

The BLPD says the weapon used in the incident was a semi-automatic 9MM Smith and Wesson Shield handgun, which has been recovered by officers.

Authorities have determined that there is no additional threat to the community at this time.

Details as to how the incident started remains under investigation. Further information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.