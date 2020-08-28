Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman dies after 4-year fight with colon cancer

article

Actor Chadwick Boseman has died after a 4-year battle with colon cancer, representative tells AP.

The 'Black Panther' actor was 43-years-old. He died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side, his publicist Nicki Fioravante told The Associated Press.

Boseman was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016. Over the years it progressed to stage IV.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said in the statement. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

Boseman played Black icons like Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe.