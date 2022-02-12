Bellingham Police need help finding murder suspect

article

Bellingham Police are looking for a man suspected of killing a woman on Feb. 8.

Officers were called to a welfare check at an apartment near State Street and Laurel around 9:30 p.m. They found a woman dead in the stairwell with a gunshot wound.

Police launched a homicide investigation and identified 33-year-old Shilo A. Englert as the suspect, and have issued a warrant for second-degree murder. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Englert’s whereabouts is urged to call Bellingham Police’s confidential tip line at (360) 778-8611, or email at http://www.cob.org/tips.

