Authorities warn of traffic delays during Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to Seattle

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to be in Seattle this week to speak about the administration's investments in clean school buses, according to a release by her office. The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) is urging travelers to expect traffic and delays during her visit.

Harris plans to visit Seattle on Wednesday, Oct. 26 for an event, where she will be joined by EPA Administrator Michael Regan.

Also during her visit, she will be speaking at a finance event.

The White House hasn't released details about the location or times of the events.

Her last visit in Seattle was during her presidential campaign in September 2019.

SDOT: PLAN AHEAD FOR TRAFFIC

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) says the Vice President's Seattle visit will have a major impact on travel throughout the Puget Sound.

During a visit like this, the U.S. Secret Service has priority over the roadways, which may require intermittent freeway and street closures throughout the region.

While the Vice President's routes will not be publicly announced, SDOT is asking travelers to give themselves plenty of time to reach their destination, and anticipate significant traffic delays.

