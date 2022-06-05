Authorities seek 2 suspects in carjacking, pursuit down I-90

Local law enforcement are trying to find an alleged carjacker following a pursuit on I-90.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, a woman reportedly caught a suspect prowling her car at the Olallie State Park trailhead in North Bend. She called police to report the incident, and followed the suspect as they got into a car with some others and left.

The woman followed the suspects down I-90, and at some point, authorities say the suspects shot at her.

The suspect’s vehicle crashed, and it is believed two men got out and carjacked a brand-new blue Subaru Forester and sped off.

The King County Sheriff’s Office says two men are still on the loose, and two women were detained at the site of the crash. Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story.