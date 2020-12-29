Expand / Collapse search
Authorities responding to bomb threat in Leavenworth, evacuations ordered

By Q13 News Staff
Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - Authorities are responding to a bomb threat in downtown Leavenworth Tuesday night, according to emergency officials. 

Chelan County Emergency Management said in a Facebook post around 9 p.m. that evacuations are taking place in the area and that the hospital is under lockdown. 

Emergency officials are asking the public to avoid the area during this time.

Downtown Leavenworth US 2 closed as authorities investigate a bomb threat on Dec. 29, 2020.

Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant says US 2 between Icicle Rd. and E. Leavenworth Rd. is closed. Cascade Medical Center said in a Facebook post while they are under lockdown, they are still accepting emergency cases. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 