At least 2 injured in Renton shooting, police searching for suspect

At least two people were injured in a shooting in Renton Monday night. Police are searching for a suspect.

According to Renton Police, officers were called to a shooting at the AM/PM and McDonalds at Rainier Ave and Renton Ave. They arrived before 9 p.m. and found two gunshot victims.

Authorities say one of the victims ran from the AM/PM across the street to the McDonalds and flagged down a King County Sheriff's deputy nearby.

The conditions of both victims is not yet known, or if there were others injured in the shooting.

RELATED: King County detectives seek man suspected of attacking woman, children

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

FOX 13 News is currently on scene working to learn more information.

This is a developing story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.