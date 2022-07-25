Armed robbery suspect in custody after chase, house fire in Bremerton

The Washington State Patrol is investigating after a robbery suspect who led deputies on a chase Sunday in Bremerton was taken into custody.

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, there was a pursuit of an armed robbery suspect after a stop at Austin Drive.

Investigators said the suspect fired shots at officers and drove away.

During the chase, deputies said the suspect carjacked a couple on Highway 3 at gunpoint and fled again.

The armed suspect then barricaded himself at a home in the 5600 block of Harlow Drive at about 6:30 p.m.

According to investigators, the suspect left the house, got into car and tried to flee. The suspect then crashed in an area of Price Road Northwest in Bremerton.

According to troopers, deputies fired shots.

The suspect was taken into custody, and no injuries were reported.

According to deputies, the home where the suspect barricaded himself inside was engulfed by flames.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect will be booked into the Kitsap County Jail.

The Washington State Patrol will take over the investigation and Bremerton police will investigate the incident on Harlow Drive.



