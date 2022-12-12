Armed man inside Snohomish County Courthouse prompts lockdown; negotiations underway

The Snohomish County government campus in Everett is on lockdown after police said there was an armed suspect in the lobby of the courthouse.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, the government campus at 3000 Rockefeller was on lockdown shortly before 1:00 p.m. Monday.

Deputies said law enforcement were negotiating with the armed man. Nobody was able to enter or exit the courthouse.

Dozens of officers from the sheriff’s office and Everett police were at the scene at about 1:30 p.m., The Herald reported. A Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told the newspaper that no injuries had been reported.

FOX 13 News spoke with a witness who said the suspect had a gun in his hands and another in his bag.

Anyone inside the courthouse or the government campus were asked to follow the instructions from first responders at the scene.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (FOX 13 Seattle)

Other buildings on campus were also in lockdown and nearby streets were closed. No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.