All NB lanes on I-5 near Vancouver blocked due to landslide, 2 cars stuck

All three northbound lanes of I-5 in Woodland, Washington are blocked due to a landslide.

The slide covered the roadway around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, near Dike Road.

Woodland is north of Vancouver, in Cowlitz County.

Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes and avoid the area. There is no official detour.

Two vehicles were caught in the landslide, according to Washington State Trooper Will Finn. No one was injured.

That portion of I-5 northbound will be closed until further notice, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Traffic was backed up into Clark County almost to the ilani casino exit by 4 p.m, according to The Columbian.