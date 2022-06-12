8 residents rescued from three-alarm fire in Seattle

article

A three-alarm fire in downtown Seattle left two people in critical condition, and a third in serious condition Sunday night.

According to Seattle Fire, a total of 8 people – including an infant -- had to be rescued from the 4-story apartment building at the corner of Madison Street and 9th Avenue.

Crews arrived shortly after 8 p.m. and witnessed multiple people calling for help from the fourth floor.

"Among the stable patients is a mother and child," said David Cuerpo, the Seattle Fire Department public information officer. "The child is an infant, both were rescued from their window and are considered to be in stable condition."

Fire crews did a second-sweep through the building following their initial rescues, and found a service dog named Moon.

Her owner, Nina Ford, told FOX 13 News that her dog helps her PTSD. She wasn’t inside when the fire began, but had just come home from dinner with a friend to find the smoke billowing into the sky and fire crews rushing in.

"I have PTSD," said Ford wiping away tears. "I just want to make sure she’s safe."

Ford was later reunited with her dog, inside of a large crowd of firefighters. The tears of joy changed over to tears of joy and relief as she shouted "thanks yous" to fire crews.

Other residents were concerned about how long it would be until they could return to their homes.

The smoke that had given firefighters challenges inside had spread throughout the entire building – the smoke was visible from I-5. Red Cross teams were on scene working with locals. Mayor Bruce Harrell even arrived to talk with firefighters and people who had been forced out into the street.

Howard Simpson, a long-time resident, said he regularly hears fire alarms in the building.



"Normally I don’t even leave the building because they’re fake, but this time I heard someone knocking yelling: ‘It’s a real fire, it’s a real fire,’" said Simpson.

It’s not known yet what caused the fire, or how long people will be without a place to stay.