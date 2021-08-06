Multiple people hurt in Tacoma rollover crash

One person was taken to the hospital and six were treated at the scene after a rollover crash Friday morning in Tacoma.

Tacoma Fire crews responded to a vehicle rollover collision at the 7200 block of Pacific Ave.

Two people had to be extricated from one of the vehicles. One pet was also cared for by E-10's Paramedic.

Tacoma Fire officials ask drivers to use alternative routes at this time.

