Multiple people hurt in Tacoma rollover crash
TACOMA, Wash. - One person was taken to the hospital and six were treated at the scene after a rollover crash Friday morning in Tacoma.
Tacoma Fire crews responded to a vehicle rollover collision at the 7200 block of Pacific Ave.
Two people had to be extricated from one of the vehicles. One pet was also cared for by E-10's Paramedic.
Tacoma Fire officials ask drivers to use alternative routes at this time.
