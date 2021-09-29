$6,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest of man wanted in Phinney Ridge murder

The family of a 20-year-old found murdered in a North Seattle alleyway is speaking out, hoping to bring their daughter's killer to justice.

On Sept. 1 around 5 a.m., a jogger found the body of Zoey Martinez in an alley near 73rd Street and Greenwood Avenue N. in Seattle's Phinney Ridge neighborhood.

"[He] threw her away like trash," said Craig Martinez, Zoey's father.

Zoey's parents Craig and Debra made the painful visit to the alley where she was found for a second time since her death. Almost a month later, flowers, photos and a rose mural in the street still remain as a memorial near the alley.

"She was our daughter. We loved her. We miss her so much," Craig said.

On Sept. 15, Seattle Police named 23-year-old Jacaree Rashad Hardy as the suspect in the case. Hardy is wanted for second-degree murder and is accused of kidnapping Zoey from a park in Maple Valley 24 hours before her body was discovered.

Investigators have kept the details of the case quiet, but are asking for the public's help in locating Harvey.

"This guy took our life, took our hearts and took our family away," Craig said.

Hardy is considered armed and dangerous.

He is 6'0" and weighs 215 pounds. Police say he could be in Seattle or possibly in Oregon.

Her parents added $5,000 to the initial Crime Stoppers reward in hopes of getting Hardy caught and arrested, so they can begin to heal.

If you have any information on Hardy's whereabouts, send an anonymous tip through the P3Tips app or call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). If your tip leads to his arrest, you could get $6,000 cash.

"He should be turned in. If this was your daughter or your friend, you can’t trust this guy. He’s pulled the trigger. He’s a murderer… Justice has to be served here and we want him bad," Craig said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Zoey and Debra | Photos provided by Craig and Debra Martinez

