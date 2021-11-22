6 people injured in Fife crash
FIFE, Wash. - Six people were sent to the hospital after two cars crashed on Pacific Highway East in Fife.
The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. and Pacific Highway East is closed in both directions at 26th Avenue East as crews investigate.
The extent of the injuries is unknown.
Police have not released what caused the crash.
Pacific Highway East was closed for several hours.
This is a developing story.
FOX 13 News will have updates as they become available.
