4 Snohomish County mayors announce new partnership over public safety

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Snohomish County
Some Snohomish County mayors will be speaking Tuesday about a new partnership on public safety.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Four mayors from Snohomish County will be announcing a new partnership to improve public safety throughout the county. 

On Tuesday afternoon, Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin, Lake Stevens Mayor Brett Gailey, Marysville Mayor Jon Nehring and Sultan Mayor Russell Wiita will be speaking about the new partnership at the news conference Senator Henry M. Jackson Park. 

Police chiefs from across Snohomish County are expected to be at the event as well. 

The mayors were also part of a video released last month that called for changes to police reform that went into effect last year. 

The mayors and police chiefs are expected to make the announcement at 3:30 p.m.


 