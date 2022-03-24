4 minors, ages 11-16, arrested for drive-by shooting on I-5 in Pierce County

Four minors between the ages of 11 and 16 were arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting on Interstate 5 in Pierce County last weekend.

On Sunday, March 20, a driver was cut off by another vehicle on the northbound I-5 interchange ramp to S 38th Street. When that driver honked, the suspect vehicle slowed down and the right front passenger fired five shots at the car. Two shots actually hit the vehicle before the suspects sped off.

Washington State Troopers located the suspect vehicle and the suspects near Eatonville High School on March 24. When deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department tried to reach out to them, they drove off, leading police on a chase that ended in Roy.

Deputies and Roy Police were able to take all four suspects into custody.

The suspects, ages 11, 12, 14 and 16, were booked into Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center on first-degree assault and drive-by shooting charges.

WSP also learned that the group may have been involved in an ammunition theft shortly before the shooting.

If anyone has additional information on the suspects, contact Det. James Meldrum at (360) 890-5870. Deputies believe they may be linked to other violent crimes in Pierce County.

