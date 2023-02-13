3-year-old boy found dead inside Tacoma apartment; woman arrested

Tacoma police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy was found dead inside an apartment Sunday night.

At about 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an unresponsive child who was "cold to the touch" in an apartment on South Mason Avenue.

When police arrived, officers went inside the unit and found the child.

Investigators said after attempts of life-saving measures, the child was declared dead at the scene.

Tacoma police arrested a 25-year-old woman at the scene and booked her into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Another child was inside the home and was placed into protective custody.

Investigators did not say what the relationship was between the woman and the children.

The investigation remains ongoing.