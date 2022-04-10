3 rescued from car crash in Lacey, police investigating

article

Three people were rescued from a car following a crash in Lacey late Saturday evening.

According to the Lacey Fire Department, a car crashed into a tree near Willamette NE and 31st Ave NE around 8 p.m.

Fire crews pulled the three from the car and transported them to Providence St. Peter Hospital.

The condition of the three people is not yet known, nor what caused the crash. Police partially closed the road while they investigated.

