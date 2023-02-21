2nd suspect arrested in Dec. 2022 smash-and-grab robbery of Tacoma pot shop

A second suspect in a Tacoma pot shop smash-and-grab robbery from Oct. 2022 has been arrested, authorities announced Tuesday.

According to Tacoma Police, an 18-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection to the robbery, and was reportedly armed with a stolen firearm.

Currently, just two of the six suspects have been arrested.

They are believed to have drove a car through the front of the Zips cannabis store on Oct. 28, 2022, stolen tons of merchandise, and exchanged gunfire with a security guard during the robbery. Authorities believe one of the suspects was shot in the scuffle, and all six drove off.

The first suspect arrested was a 17-year-old boy, who was booked into jail on Dec. 5, 2022.

Authorities say the second suspect was booked into jail for first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Detectives are still working to identify and arrest the remaining four suspects. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.