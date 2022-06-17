Expand / Collapse search

2nd probable case of monkeypox reported in King County

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
King County
FOX 13 Seattle

Possible 2nd case of monkeypox in King County

King County health officials are investigating a second probable case of the monkeypox virus.

KING COUNTY, Wash. - King County health officials are investigating a second probable case of the monkeypox virus

On Thursday, Public Health - Seattle and King County announced that the possible case is of a man who traveled in the past month to a country that has also reported monkeypox cases recently. 

The man is not hospitalized and is isolating at home. 

According to health officials, they have not identified any high-risk exposures in the county and are following up with people who had potentially low or intermediate risk exposures. 

Health officials confirm case of monkeypox in Seattle area
article

Health officials confirm case of monkeypox in Seattle area

Health officials on Friday confirmed a case of monkeypox in the Seattle area. It's one of nine cases being investigated in seven states.

The initial testing confirmed the infection on June 15 at the Washington State Public Health Laboratory. 

Positive cases of orthopoxvirus are considered likely monkeypox, and confirmatory testing happens at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Monkeypox outbreak: Seattle biologist shares what we already know and clears up misconceptions
article

Monkeypox outbreak: Seattle biologist shares what we already know and clears up misconceptions

There’s a lot of information circulating with the growing international monkeypox outbreak. So far, health officials said there’s no evidence of the virus spreading locally. 

The first case in King County was reported last month. For updated case counts in King County, click here.


 