2nd probable case of monkeypox reported in King County

King County health officials are investigating a second probable case of the monkeypox virus.

On Thursday, Public Health - Seattle and King County announced that the possible case is of a man who traveled in the past month to a country that has also reported monkeypox cases recently.

The man is not hospitalized and is isolating at home.

According to health officials, they have not identified any high-risk exposures in the county and are following up with people who had potentially low or intermediate risk exposures.

The initial testing confirmed the infection on June 15 at the Washington State Public Health Laboratory.

Positive cases of orthopoxvirus are considered likely monkeypox, and confirmatory testing happens at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The first case in King County was reported last month. For updated case counts in King County, click here.



