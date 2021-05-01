24-year-old man drowns at Lake Tapps

article

A 24-year-old man drowned Saturday afternoon at Lake Tapps.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, a diver from the Pierce County Metro Dive Team found the man underwater. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but did not survive.

No further details have been released.

Authorities reminded the public that lakes and rivers are still extremely cold this time of year.

"An unfortunate day for our community," Firefighters with East Pierce IAFF3520 wrote on Twitter. "Crews worked tirelessly from the time of call till arrival at the hospital. Our thoughts are with the patients friends and family. Please remember to wear a life jacket, swim with a buddy, and be cautious of cold water temperatures."

Photo credit: Pierce County Sheriff's Department

